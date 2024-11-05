LIVE: 2024 Arizona General Election: Updates, results as they come in

The Brief The polls are now open on General Election Day in Arizona. Polls will close at 7 p.m. The first election results will be released at 8 p.m.



Today is General Election Day in Arizona. We’re following the latest results as each county finishes counting ballots.

Big races to watch

U.S. Senate: Kari Lake is taking on Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego in the race to replace Independent Kyrsten Sinema, who announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection .

AZ Congressional District 1: Republican Rep. David Schweikert is running against former state Rep. Amish Shah.

AZ Congressional District 8: Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Greg Whitten are facing off to see who will replace outgoing Rep. Debbie Lesko, who is now running for Maricopa County Supervisor, District 4.

Maricopa County Sheriff: Democrat Tyler Kamp takes on Republican Jerry Sheridan. Paul Penzone, who was re-elected in 2020, resigned from office in January, 2024. Russ Skinner was appointed Sheriff and later lost to Sheridan in July’s primary election.

Proposition 139: Abortion has been a hot-button topic across the nation, and especially in Arizona, a battleground for abortion access since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned in 2022 . If the measure is approved, it will add abortion rights to the Arizona State Constitution.

Proposition 314: If approved, the measure would make it a crime to enter the state at any location other than a port of entry; people using false documentation to apply for public benefits or employment could be charged with a class six felony; and the act of knowingly selling fentanyl that leads to the death of another person would be a class two felony.

Nov. 5

6 a.m.

The polls are open in Arizona.