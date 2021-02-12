Where Arizona stands on COVID-19 vaccines, distribution phases and case numbers

Arizona's top doctor held a press conference Friday, Feb. 12 to update the public on where the state stands as far as COVID-19 vaccinations.

The update comes as Arizona reported 2,500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which shows a drop in daily case numbers while vaccinations pick up. The state recently passed the millionth vaccine dose mark after the vaccine first arrived in mid-December.

That means 10% of the state's population is vaccinated.

Things seemed to start slowly until mid-January when State Farm Stadium was turned into Arizona's largest vaccination site operating 24/7.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Arizona used up 85% of its doses which prompted Gov. Doug Ducey and state healthcare workers to ask the federal government for 300,000 more doses a week to keep up with demand.

On Feb. 15, Maricopa County, the state's most populous county, is shifting from the 75 year old age limit down to people 65 and older who can get the shot.

About 300 pharmacies are expecting to receive vaccines beginning Feb. 15.

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ is still concerned about cases from the Super Bowl and incoming cases from Spring Break.

In the meantime, she believes the state is working out the kinks in the vaccination process, hoping to reach heard immunity, or something close to it, sometime this summer.

"We are hoping by this summer we should be in Phase 3 which is where there’s enough supply to meet the demand," Christ explained.

The state plans to pivot from vaccinating those in high-risk professions and the elderly to underserved communities. They'll be working in high-risk ZIP codes to create points of dispensing sites, also known as PODs.

The PODs will be community-based so that travel isn't necessary.

Christ says Arizona is now in a race against the new, more contagious variant that some doctors say could be the dominant strain by April.

She’s urging all Arizonans, even ones who have been sick, to get the shot so we all stay safe.

"We know that it’s going to provide a safe and effective way for your immune system to respond without you having to come down with COVID-19," she explained.

Christ said more mitigation measures against the virus from the government would not have mattered since much of the spread was happening in smaller, private gatherings.

