Where you can play golf during the COVID-19 outbreak and how they are getting away with it

People are definitely playing golf at Shorecliffs Golf Course in San Clemente, despite coronavirus guidelines from the Orange County Health Department about social gatherings.

Residents at homes bordering the course have complained to the city, even police.

“We spoke to the medical team at the Sacramento Department of Health, after combing through Governor Newsom’s order,” says retired Judge James Copeland, who represents Shorecliff’s owners.

He explains they are operating carefully and safely and will continue to do so until Orange County Health Officials gives them a direct order to stop.

Will they?

