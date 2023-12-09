White Claw launches new 0% alcohol seltzers: 'Depth of flavor and complexity'

Hold the alcohol, please.

White Claw is hopping on the non-alcoholic beverage trend with its newest innovation — White Claw 0% alcohol seltzers.

The drinks come in four flavors — black cherry cranberry, mango passionfruit, peach orange blossom and lime yuzu — and are designed to replicate the taste of the original White Claw Hard Seltzers.

The 12 oz. drinks have 15 calories each, per can — and include a serving of electrolytes for added hydration.

White Claw 0% seltzers will hit shelves at Kroger, Total Wine & More and Albertsons/Safeway, as well as their online stores, on Jan. 1, 2024.

The product launch comes just in time for "Dry January," when some people start the New Year by taking a break from alcohol .

White Claw’s newest beverage category is the product of "years of research" to develop the first "authentic-tasting" non-alcoholic drink, according to a press release.

In a statement sent to FOX Business, Mark Anthony Brands Inc. president Phil Rosse acknowledged the exploration of these semi- and non-alcoholic lifestyle changes .

"Legal drinking age Gen-Z and millennials … want more flexible drinking options, with or without alcohol, so we saw an opportunity to disrupt the non-alcoholic space in the same way we disrupted the hard seltzer category years ago — with drinks that have a fundamentally different look, taste and feel," he said.

"White Claw 0% alcohol offers the depth of flavor and complexity you’d expect from an alcoholic beverage without the alcohol, and it looks like something you’d be proud to hold at any adult drinking occasion."

White Claw said its new product answers a growing demand for non-alcoholic products.

A majority of alcohol drinkers, about 80% of millennials and Gen Zers, are interested in exploring a "sober-curious" or "damp" lifestyle, a new survey from the company revealed.

The survey also found that 63% of consumers feel a sense of pressure to participate in drinking alcohol during social occasions, with the fear of being judged.

"It’s a one-of-a-kind premium seltzer for adults, with a depth of complexity that tastes, feels and looks like no other non-alcoholic drink," the company wrote in the release.

"Alcohol gives adult drinks a distinct taste and flavor complexity that no one has been able to replicate — until now."

White Claw said in its press release that stripping alcohol from beverages also strips the taste, flavor and complexity of the drink.

"For adults seeking the same depth of flavor that they get in alcoholic drinks, still or sparkling seltzers with added flavor are no substitute — they’re bland liquids that fall flat by comparison to real drinks," the company stated.

The brand added that White Claw 0% beverages can be incorporated into different scenarios, such as a business lunch or a night out with friends.

"White Claw 0% alcohol provides a delicious, low-calorie, hydrating non-alcoholic choice that doesn’t make you seem like an outsider," the company wrote.

White Claw’s survey found that a majority (57%) of consumers feel more confident in social situations in which they don't drink alcohol.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents agreed that non-alcoholic drinks make it easier for everyone to enjoy social occasions, and 67% say that 0% alcohol options help them prioritize physical health while continuing to stay social.

The industry is "ripe for disruption as demand for flavorful, non-alcoholic drinks is on the rise," Rosse mentioned in the press release.

"But current options like excessively sweet mocktails, bland waters and near-beers are disconnected from what today’s adult drinkers want," he said.

"White Claw 0% alcohol paves the way for an entirely new adult beverage."