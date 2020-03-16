White House Easter Egg Roll canceled amid coronavirus concerns

The 2020 White House Easter Egg Roll has canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

First lady Melania Trump made the announcement Monday “out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the National Emergency Declaration concerning the COVID-19.”

The 2020 White House Easter Eggs are seen Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” said the first lady in a statement. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”