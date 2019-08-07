Wife shares baby news with Southwest pilot as he lands plane in Phoenix

article

Oh baby!

"Welcome Home Baby Daddy," is what Nicole Keon's sign read as she welcomed her husband home, who happens to be a pilot for Southwest Airlines.

Nicole, who lives in Phoenix with her husband, stood on the tarmac awaiting her husband's flight to land at Phoenix Sky Harbor holding the sign. She told FOX 10 this is how she decided to share the news with him.

In her video she made, it appears she had help from other Southwest employees at the gate.

Her husband appears to be very surprised but happy! She was able to greet him on the plane when it pulled up to the gate.

At the end of her video, the couple reveals they will be welcoming a baby boy. Congrats!