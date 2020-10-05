Wild ride: Man cutting palm tree ends up swinging precariously in the air

A man's unconventional way of cutting a palm tree resulted in him taking a wild ride.

Video taken in Redlands, California, showed the arborist near the top of the severely bending palm tree.

RELATED: Zoo removes parrots from view after they kept cursing at visitors

The man began cutting the top of the tree with a chainsaw. But once the top of the tree was removed, the trunk rebounded dramatically, taking the man on a hair-raising ride.

The person who recorded the video told Storyful it was a scary sight, but said the man on the tree “was not afraid, because he has been doing that work for a long time.”

RELATED: Man finds monkey selfies after mischievous primate steals phone

Advertisement

Separate video showed the unorthodox tree surgeon climbing back down once the trunk stabilized.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter