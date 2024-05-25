As wildfires rage through Arizona, here's some tips to prevent starting them

article

Wildfire season in the Valley is starting to pick up steam.

Kurt Walker, Battalion Chief for Peoria Fire and Medical says that this season is comparable to two years ago when there was more precipitation in the colder months.

Off season precipitation allows more brush and wildfire fuel to grow and create a higher likelihood of sparking bigger wildfires.

"We're already starting to see fires pop up around the Valley," Walker said.

As of May 23, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management put Stage 1 fire restrictions on State Trust Lands.

That means no open campfires and no target shooting allowed in state lands until the restrictions are lifted.

What other tips should be followed to prevent fires?

Walker provided tips for both homeowners and for travelers. He said that many fires are started by cars on highways that don't even know they cause them.

"If you are traveling with boats or travel trailers, make sure you're not dragging chains," he said. "We have multiple starts up and down the freeway because of the chains when it sparks off to the side."

He also said homeowners should keep their yards clear of weeds and debris that could provide fuel for fires.

"If you do live in an area that is vulnerable, make sure you prepare your house with a 30-foot perimeter," he said.

Walker expects it to be an active season.

"We think its going to be pretty busy. Be safe, be ready for the fire season to come," he said.