Wildwood lifts state of emergency, reopens boardwalk after threat of 'civil unrest'

Police in Wildwood took action to keep residents and visitors safe after a holiday weekend filled with chaos and some violence along the Jersey Shore.

A state of emergency was declared by the City of Wildwood early Monday morning, then rescinded by police around 6 a.m.

Police say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to "emergent conditions that have resulted from civil unrest threatening the public health, safety, and welfare of our residents and visitors."

The boardwalk was closed for several hours, allowing police to address numerous incidents.

"While the actions taken by the City and this agency may have caused some inconvenience, these measures were necessary to ensure public safety and maintain law and order within our jurisdiction," police said.

Police have yet to release details on specific incidents that caused the state of emergency.

However, it comes after large crowds of teenagers caused chaos in Ocean City that ended with a teen being stabbed and several arrests.