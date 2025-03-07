Expand / Collapse search

Winter storm causing delays at Sky Harbor; illness outbreak in the Northwest | Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 7, 2025 10:46am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the latest on a winter storm that is moving through Arizona to a disease outbreak in the Northwest, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 7, 2025.

1. Ground delay at Sky Harbor due to winter storm

Featured

Storm causing ground delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
article

Storm causing ground delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

A ground delay is in place at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, according to FAA officials, as a weather system makes its was across the region.

2. DOGE cancels federal office leases in Arizona

Featured

DOGE cancels leases for 24 federal offices in Arizona
article

DOGE cancels leases for 24 federal offices in Arizona

The leases of dozens of federal buildings in Arizona are being canceled as the Trump administration and DOGE work to cutback government spending.

3. Dozens ill amid dysentery outbreak in the Northwest

Featured

Dysentery outbreak in Oregon leaves at least 40 sickened: What to know
article

Dysentery outbreak in Oregon leaves at least 40 sickened: What to know

The illness is mostly spread from person to person, and no specific "origin" has been pinpointed for the outbreak.

4. U.S. state to use firing squad to execute man on death row

Featured

Brad Sigmon: Death row inmate to be executed by firing squad, 1st in US in 15 years
article

Brad Sigmon: Death row inmate to be executed by firing squad, 1st in US in 15 years

Brad Sigmon, a death row inmate in South Carolina, is set to be the first person to die by firing squad in the U.S. in 15 years.

5. Arizona prison health care at center of legal dispute

Featured

'It's a battle': Arizona prison inmates cite healthcare delays amid ACLU's latest move in legal saga
article

'It's a battle': Arizona prison inmates cite healthcare delays amid ACLU's latest move in legal saga

The ACLU is seeking a receiver to improve healthcare for inmates at Arizona prisons while agencies like NaphCare and ADCRR are defending their efforts. FOX 10's Justin Lum has more.

Also, your weather forecast for today

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: A wet Friday for Arizona as winter storm moves through
article

Arizona weather forecast: A wet Friday for Arizona as winter storm moves through

It has been a rather wet morning for people in parts of the Valley Friday, due to a weather system that is making its way through the state.

Morning BriefPhoenixNewsAlerts