Winter storm causing delays at Sky Harbor; illness outbreak in the Northwest | Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - From the latest on a winter storm that is moving through Arizona to a disease outbreak in the Northwest, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 7, 2025.
1. Ground delay at Sky Harbor due to winter storm
A ground delay is in place at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, according to FAA officials, as a weather system makes its was across the region.
2. DOGE cancels federal office leases in Arizona
The leases of dozens of federal buildings in Arizona are being canceled as the Trump administration and DOGE work to cutback government spending.
3. Dozens ill amid dysentery outbreak in the Northwest
The illness is mostly spread from person to person, and no specific "origin" has been pinpointed for the outbreak.
4. U.S. state to use firing squad to execute man on death row
Brad Sigmon, a death row inmate in South Carolina, is set to be the first person to die by firing squad in the U.S. in 15 years.
5. Arizona prison health care at center of legal dispute
The ACLU is seeking a receiver to improve healthcare for inmates at Arizona prisons while agencies like NaphCare and ADCRR are defending their efforts. FOX 10's Justin Lum has more.
Also, your weather forecast for today
It has been a rather wet morning for people in parts of the Valley Friday, due to a weather system that is making its way through the state.