Winter Storm Warning in effect for northern Arizona; rain, hail reported across the Valley

Two winter storms in northern Arizona over the next five days are expected to drop a combined 19 to 29 inches of snow in the Flagstaff area.

A storm from Friday through Sunday brought moderate snowfall across the region, while the second storm is forecast to deliver even more snow from Monday through Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service said the Flagstaff area is expected to see seven to 11 inches of snow in the first storm and another 12 to 18 inches during the second storm. Payson is forecast to receive 15 to 21 inches of snow in the second storm.

On Jan. 24, Flagstaff had seen 7 to 9 inches of snow, while Prescott had seen 3 to 5 inches of snowfall.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across northern Arizona, particularly in the Apache, Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai counties until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Weather officials say travel will be "difficult to impossible" while the storm hits the region.

Officials say the area could see snowfall of up to 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour, with periods of "near white-out conditions."

The storms are expected to make driving conditions difficult in the high country. Temperatures in northern Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday also are expected to be bitterly cold, raising concerns about the possibility of frozen pipes in some areas of the high country.

Drivers are being advised to consider delaying travel up north unless absolutely necessary, and officials say waiting out the storm is the safest option, as it allows snowplows to clear the highways faster.

Highway closures, delays

State Route 87 is closed from north or Rye to north of Payson due to the winter weather, according to ADOT. The snowstorm has also shut down SR 260 from Star Valley to Heber.

On the night of Jan. 24, ADOT officials announced that State Route 89A has been closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff as a result of the winter storm. The highway still has not opened as of Monday.

The influx of travelers heading north have caused multiple backups and delays along the I-17 and the I-40. On Jan. 24, officials with ADOT reported traffic backups along the I-17. In addition, there was a heavy traffic backup from Cordes Junction to New River.

ADOT officials say winter weather is responsible for the heavy traffic. They are asking people to wait out the storm if possible.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff is advising travelers to avoid parking along the freeways to play in the snow.

Snowbowl Road, which leads to the popular Arizona Snowbowl, closed due to an accident Monday morning. Snowbowl has also warned that the mountain is reaching COVID-19 capacity, and officials will be limiting the number of vehicles allowed up when the road reopens.

Snow in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona. (Photo: Charles Fishback)

Classes cancelled in Flagstaff for Monday

In a statement released during the late afternoon hours of Jan. 24, officials with the Flagstaff Unified School District say all schools within the district will be closed on Ja. 25, including remote learning classes.

"A determination for school and district services for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 will be made Monday evening or early Tuesday morning," read a portion of the statement

Rain, hail seen across the Valley

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas in higher elevation east of Phoenix on Monday and Tuesday, while a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Valley until 10 PM on Monday.

The National Weather Service says wind above 30 miles per hour may be seen across south-central Arizona.

Rain is expected for the metro Phoenix area on Monday and Tuesday, with more widespread storms along with strong winds.

A Significant Weather Advisory has been used for Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 2 PM on Monday.

The Valley saw scattered showers Sunday morning, although some residents - specifically those in the southeast - saw more severe storm cells.

The National Weather Service reported that hail and graupel, or soft hail, has been reported along the US 60 near Superior.

Impending snowstorm brings winter sports fans

The impending snowstorm also means good news for Arizona Snowbowl.

"We are looking at up to three feet until next Thursday or so, so it is huge news for us," said Arizona Snowbowl Marketing Manager Li Cui.

So far, the ski area has received only 35 inches, but the potential snowfall is expected to double their season total in just a few days.

This big storm coming in is also bringing a lot of skiiers and snowboarders into Flagstaff.

"Our Saturday tickets were sold out on Tuesday night, and Sunday tickets were sold out by Thursday," said Li.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.