Witchcraft allegedly fueled Arizona neighbor dispute; Adelita Grijalva still not sworn in | Nightly Roundup

Phoenix mother and son accused of attacking their neighbors say they were the targets of witchcraft; Arizona's newest Congresswoman has yet to be sworn into office; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

1. Arizona's newest Congresswoman has yet to be sworn into office

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

What we know:

The swearing-in of newly elected Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva is being delayed, raising suspicions among Democrats who believe the hold-up is to prevent a vote on the release of the Epstein files.

Big picture view:

Grijalva, a Democrat who won a special election in Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has been in Washington D.C. asking to be sworn in. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he plans to wait until next month, even after he swore in other newly elected members just days after their elections.

2. A new training facility for the Cards

What we know:

After spending the last three decades in Tempe, officials with the Arizona Cardinals say they will move their training facility and headquarters to another part of town.

What's next:

The team's new facilities, which will include natural-grass outdoor practice fields, an indoor fieldhouse and other amenities, is set to open in in 2028.

3. Deadly crash along the U.S. 60

What we know:

A deadly crash along a portion of the U.S. 60 resulted in the East Valley freeway's closure for some time earlier today.

What's next:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck believed to be hauling fuel was rear-ended by another vehicle just before 2:30 a.m. near Lindsay Road.

4. Witchcraft, voodoo motivated neighbor dispute in Phoenix

What we know:

A mother and son are behind bars after attacking their neighbors at their Phoenix home.

What they're saying:

The pair claim they were the targets of witchcraft. The dispute between the two neighbors has reportedly gone on for years, with both parties pointing fingers at each other.

5. Listeria outbreak turns deadly: CDC

What we know:

A listeria outbreak affecting certain recalled frozen meals sold at Trader Joe's and Walmart has led to four deaths as well as 19 hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Why you should care:

The recall includes "Marketside linguine with beef meatballs and marinara sauce" sold at Walmart in 12-ounce trays with a "best if used by" dates of Sep. 22, 24, 25, 29, 30 and Oct. 1 of this year. The recall was first issued in June.

It also covers "Trader Joe's cajun style blackened chicken breast fettucine alfredo" with the "best if used by dates" of Sept. 20, 24 and 27. The CDC updated its recall to include the product in late September.

