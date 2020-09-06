Woman, 2 kids hospitalized following crash near Lake Pleasant

Rescue crews responded to a serious car crash near Lake Pleasant the night of Sunday, Sept. 6.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the two-car crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Desert Tortoise Road.

A woman was flown to the hospital in serious condition, but she is stable. Two children were taken to the hospital as well -- they are stable.

MCSO says the driver of the other car involved fled the scene on foot. He was found, taken into custody, and was booked into jail for impairment.