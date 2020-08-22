Expand / Collapse search
Woman, 58, with Alzheimer's missing out of Chandler

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix


CHANDLER, Ariz. - Alice Fults, 58, is missing out of Chandler, according to the police department, and was last seen Friday, Aug. 21.

She went missing on foot around 4 a.m. near Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard.

Fults was wearing dark-colored pants and a T-shirt with an elephant on it.

Police say she has Alzheimer's and needs medication.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts, call Chandler Police at 480-782-4130 or your local police.