Woman, 58, with Alzheimer's missing out of Chandler

Alice Fults, 58, is missing out of Chandler, according to the police department, and was last seen Friday, Aug. 21.

She went missing on foot around 4 a.m. near Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard.

Fults was wearing dark-colored pants and a T-shirt with an elephant on it.

Police say she has Alzheimer's and needs medication.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts, call Chandler Police at 480-782-4130 or your local police.