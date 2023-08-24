Expand / Collapse search
Woman abducted from Phoenix car dealership rescued in northern Arizona

Crime and Public Safety
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - A woman abducted from a Phoenix car dealership was rescued in northern Arizona after she passed a note to a gas station customer asking them to call 911, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Jacob Wilhoit, 41, wore a wig and impersonated an Uber driver to kidnap the woman. He reportedly restrained her while driving to Las Vegas and spent the night at a Lake Mead park.

The victim had given the note to a customer at a Chevron in Seligman, Arizona saying that she was kidnapped and to call 911.

Jacob Wilhoit (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

"The note included a description of the van the woman was in, a phone number, and said that they were going to Kingman and Las Vegas," officials said.

The customer reported it to authorities and gave a description of the van, the direction it was heading, and what the man and woman were wearing.

"During this time, YCSO 911 Dispatchers determined that the victim had been reported missing by her mother and entered as missing/endangered earlier that afternoon," read a statement from YCSO. "The entry mentioned Jacob Wilhoit by name as a person of interest."

It's not known if Wilhoit and the victim knew each other.

Deputies were able to pull over the vehicle along I-40 at milepost 116, and both parties were detained.

Multiple firearms were found in Wilhoit's car, officials said. He is accused of harassment, threatening, intimidating, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and other assault charges.