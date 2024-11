The Brief Brook Scalero was arrested in connection with the deaths of at least three dogs in Mesa. Scalero is accused of animal cruelty.



A woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of multiple dogs in Mesa.

Mesa Police say Brooke Scalero was arrested on Nov. 14 for unrelated charges. She was interviewed on Monday and allegedly admitted to her involvement in the deaths of at least three dogs.

Scalero is accused of several charges of animal cruelty.

Brook Scalero