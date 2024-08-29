Woman airlifted off Camelback Mountain, taken to hospital for overheating

article

The Brief Technical rescue teams had to help a woman off Camelback Mountain because she was overheating. A helicopter was used to bring the woman down from the mountain. She was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures but not identified.



Technical rescue teams had to help an overheated hiker off Camelback Mountain on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Firefighters were sent to the Cholla Trailhead around 3:30 p.m. and located a woman about one mile from the base of the mountain, according to a release.

A Firebird helicopter was used to lift the hiker off the mountain to safety. She was lowered to the base of the mountain and loaded into an ambulance for precautionary measures.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

Temperatures in the Valley are starting to rise again with 110° highs expected next week, creating dangerous conditions for hikers.

Officials encourage hikers to start their hikes early in the morning before the hottest part of the day.

The woman was not identified.