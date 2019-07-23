Woman arrested for allegedly pouring alcohol into mouth of Taco Bell employee from car in drive-thru

A woman in Oregon wanted to keep the party going so badly that she apparently didn't even notice the sheriff parked next to her when she pulled up to a Taco Bell and poured alcohol into the mouth of an employee working the drive-thru.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on Facebook calling it the "WEIRDEST DUII ARREST OF THE WEEKEND..."

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that on July 20, at 1:20 a.m., 23-year-old Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar drove to a Taco Bell drive-thru, passing a deputy before reportedly reaching over to the drive-thru window and pouring alcohol into the mouth of an employee.

The sheriff's office said on Facebook that she did all of this while still in her car.

Aguilar-Aguilar was booked in the Washington County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII)

The Sheriff's office added that she blew a .12 BAC at the jail.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.