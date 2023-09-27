Woman arrested in Phoenix crash that injured child

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash in Phoenix that left a woman and a child hurt.

According to police, the crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 26 near 40th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, they found a child and a woman who had both been hit by a car.

The woman and child were hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Priscilla Randall

The driver, 39-year-old Priscilla Randall, stayed at the scene and was evaluated for impairment. On Wednesday, police said that Randall was arrested for traffic-related charges.

Randall was booked into jail.

No further details were released.

Where the crash happened: