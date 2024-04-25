Woman charged in boat club drunk driving crash killing 2 children posts $1.5 million bond

article

The 66-year-old woman accused in the Monroe County drunk driving crash that killed two children and injured several other victims, has posted her $1.5 million bond Thursday.

Marshella Chidester was released from prison today after paying the cash/surety bond five days after her arrest, according to the Monroe County inmate information and court roster website. The Monroe COunty Sheriff's Office told FOX 2 that Chidestyer hired a bail bondsman to pay the full amount.

Police say the 66-year-old Marshella Chidester was drunk when she crashed at the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township on the afternoon of April 20, around 3 p.m. Saturday as a children's birthday party was being held inside.

The crash killed 4-year-old Zayn and 8-year-old Alanah and injured their mother Mariah Dodds and a third child of hers.

Dodds suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and severe bruising due to the crash. She spent days on a ventilator before being taken off recently.

Chidester was charged with was charged with second-degree homicide and other drunk driving charges.

According to Monroe County Sheriff, Chidester crashed into the side of the boat club around 3 p.m., traveling 25 feet into the building. Earlier in the day, Chidester had spent time at a bar before driving to the boat club.

Mariah Dodds with her three children.

Her attorney argued during her arraignment on Tuesday that a search warrant revealed she had drank a single glass of wine before traveling home.

From there, defense attorney Bill Colovos said Chidester drove to the boat club because she had been invited to the birthday party she later crashed into.