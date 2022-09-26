Woman dies after being hit by car near downtown Phoenix

A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a car Monday morning near downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 26 near 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Investigators say 41-year-old Candice Russell waved down a car and asked the driver to call 911.

When Russell and the vehicle were stopped in the road, another car swerved to avoid them but sideswiped the stopped vehicle, which then struck Russell.

Russell was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

No one else was seriously hurt.

No arrests have been made at this time.

"It's unclear at this time why Russell needed to call 911," police said.

Buckeye Road was shut down between Seventh and 10th Avenues due to the investigation.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: