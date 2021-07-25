Expand / Collapse search
Woman dead, 2 others hurt in 4-car crash in West Phoenix; driver arrested

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
police lights article

PHOENIX - A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving four cars near 72nd Drive and Thomas Road on July 24, Phoenix police say.

The incident began Saturday night when a tan Chevy Tahoe rear-ended a Mazda 6 while driving eastbound down Thomas Road.

Police say the impact of the crash sent the Mazda over the center median into oncoming traffic, slamming into a green Kia Sorento heading the other direction.

A fourth car, a Toyota Camry, was heading westbound and was also involved in the crash.

The driver of the Kia, 43-year-old Fabiola Vargas-Bracamontes, died at the scene. The drivers of the Mazda and the Camry both sustained injuries but are expected to survive.

Police say the driver of the Tahoe, 29-year-old Ashley Alvidrez, showed signs of impairment. She was booked into jail and faces manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment charges.

Ashley Alvidrez

Ashley Alvidrez

