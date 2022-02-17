Woman dead following train crash, Phoenix Police officials say

article

A woman is dead following an incident involving a train in Phoenix, according to police.

The crash happened in the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Phoenix Police officials released few other details on what happened.

"At this time, officers are on scene actively working this investigation," officials said.

