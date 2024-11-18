Woman dies after car crashes into Glendale house

The Brief Amanda Rogers, 35, was hit by a car that drove into her house near 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road. Police say Rogers was decorating her Christmas tree when she was hit by the car. Two people inside the car were arrested.



A woman who was hit by a car that drove into a home in Glendale has died.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 near 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

Glendale Police say 35-year-old Amanda Rogers was decorating her family's Christmas tree in the living room when the car crashed into the home.

After the crash, Rogers was taken to a hospital in critical condition. On Monday, police said she died from her injuries.

A man and a woman who were inside the car were arrested. They were not identified.

Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.