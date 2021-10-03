Woman dies after SUV crashes into wall in north Phoenix

article

A SUV driven by a teenager crashed into a wall near a residence at 31st Avenue and Dunlap, killing one woman and leaving another critically injured, police said on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Oct. 3. Officials say that the vehicle had somehow lost control while driving and veered off the street, slamming into a short block wall next to a nearby home.

Police say a teenage boy was driving with two women inside. One adult woman died from her injuries, while another was hospitalized in critical condition.

It is not known if the boy sustained any injuries.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

Traffic in the area is expected to be restricted while the investigation continues.

