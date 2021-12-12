Expand / Collapse search
Woman falls overboard from cruise ship off coast of Mexico

Published 
Missing Persons
City News Service
Woman falls overboard from cruise ship off coast of Mexico

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday suspended its search for a woman who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

"After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending additional information," the Coast Guard tweeted at 10:36 a.m. Sunday. "USCG conducted first light searches this morning off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico with negative results. USCG assets are transiting back to U.S. waters."

The passenger, who was in her 20s, was reportedly went overboard from the balcony of her stateroom aboard the Carnival Miracle at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton.

"We advised Carnival Miracle guests this morning of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from the balcony of her stateroom," Carnival said in a statement Saturday. "After assisting the U.S Coast Guard with a search, the ship has been released and is proceeding to Ensenada and will then return to Long Beach as scheduled on Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support."

Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Mexico

U.S. Coast Guard personnel from the San Diego sector joined the Mexican Navy in the search.

The Coast Guard tweeted Saturday that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was involved in the search over ocean waters, and later said that "the USCGC Forrest Rednour is scheduled to continue the search throughout the night."

The cruise had left from Long Beach on Thursday and returned to Long Beach Sunday.

