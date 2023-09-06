Woman found dead inside Phoenix home

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Tuesday inside a home in Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded to the home near 24th Street and Arizona Biltmore Circle just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 and found 59-year-old Patricia Hawking with "obvious signs of trauma." Hawking was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Details of what led up to this incident are still under investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Area where the woman's body was found: