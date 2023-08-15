Woman hurt in road-rage shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - A road-rage shooting that left a woman with serious injuries is under investigation in west Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a woman riding in a car as a passenger was shot near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue off-ramp.
The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
DPS has not released any suspect information.
The westbound lanes of I-10 have reopened at 75th Avenue.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Area where the shooting happened: