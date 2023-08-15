Woman hurt in road-rage shooting in west Phoenix

A road-rage shooting that left a woman with serious injuries is under investigation in west Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a woman riding in a car as a passenger was shot near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue off-ramp.

The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

DPS has not released any suspect information.

The westbound lanes of I-10 have reopened at 75th Avenue.

Area where the shooting happened: