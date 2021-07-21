Woman in life-threatening condition after being pulled from Scottsdale pool
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An 81-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was reportedly underwater in a pool for nearly five minutes, Phoenix fire crews say.
By the time first responders arrived to the home near 64th Street and Greenway, family members had already pulled her out and started CPR on her.
Fire crews used advanced resuscitation procedures on her, and she was hospitalized in extremely critical condition.
