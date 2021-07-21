Man gets pinned between two vehicles in Tempe crash

Tempe police are still investigating a multi-car crash near McClintock and Warner Road that ended with a man being pinned between two vehicles on Tuesday.

Officials say a gold sedan was pulling out of a drive-through on July 20 when it suddenly accelerated and hit a nearby parked car.

The driver of the parked car, who had just left his vehicle, ended up becoming pinned between his car and a pickup truck.

That same gold sedan then kept rolling until it crashed through a nearby wall before stopping.

"The driver was an elderly gentleman," police said. "He kind of indicated that he was not sure why the car accelerated, so we are still looking into that."

The man who was pinned, along with a passenger in his car, were taken to the hospital. Police did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

