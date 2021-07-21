Bullhead City police: 2 Colorado River drownings in 5 days

article

For the second time in five days, a person has drowned while swimming in the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona.

Bullhead City authorities said July 20 that a 27-year-old California man drowned Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to a drowning call at the Bullhead City Community Park swim beach area.

Witnesses said Greily Salvatierra Bonilla went in the water with other family members who lost sight of him after he went under and didn’t resurface.

Bonilla was pulled from the water and transported to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Last Thursday evening, police say a 48-year-old Bullhead City woman was pronounced dead at the scene after swimming in the Colorado River near Rotary Park.

