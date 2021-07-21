PD: Mesa officers open fire on armed man who was making threats

A suspect is in custody after officers opened fire during a standoff Tuesday night in a Mesa neighborhood.

According to Mesa Police, officers responded to a home near Signal Butte and Elliot Roads at 7:45 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a family fight and said an intoxicated man armed with guns was making threats.

After arriving at the scene, the suspect's wife came outside and said her 2-year-old child was in the upstairs bedroom and her husband was inside the house armed with a rifle.

"Officers moved to position around the house and that's when the officer involved shooting occurred," police said in a statement on July 20.

After police issued commands, the suspect came outside and was taken into custody.

The child was not hurt and was reunited with the mother.

No officers were injured.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.