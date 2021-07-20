Suspect seriously injured after Phoenix Police shooting near 32nd and Van Buren streets

A suspect was seriously hurt in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in Phoenix, the police department said.

The shooting happened near 32nd and Van Buren streets.

"One suspect has been injured and transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries," police said.

No officers were hurt.

There is no further information on the incident.

Related Stories:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: