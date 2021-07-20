Expand / Collapse search

Suspect seriously injured after Phoenix Police shooting near 32nd and Van Buren streets

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night near 32nd and Van Buren streets.

PHOENIX - A suspect was seriously hurt in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in Phoenix, the police department said.

The shooting happened near 32nd and Van Buren streets.

"One suspect has been injured and transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries," police said.

No officers were hurt.

There is no further information on the incident.

