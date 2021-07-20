Suspect seriously injured after Phoenix Police shooting near 32nd and Van Buren streets
PHOENIX - A suspect was seriously hurt in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in Phoenix, the police department said.
The shooting happened near 32nd and Van Buren streets.
"One suspect has been injured and transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries," police said.
No officers were hurt.
There is no further information on the incident.
