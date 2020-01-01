Woman killed after truck runs red light, crashes into airport shuttle

Police say a woman has died after the airport shuttle she was riding in was hit by a truck that ran a red light through a Phoenix intersection.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the crash happened late Tuesday night when a truck crashed into an airport shuttle that was traveling northbound on 32nd Steet near Washington.

Two passengers were inside the shuttle at the time of the crash. Seventy-five-year-old Kathleen Watson was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where she later died.

The 39-year-old driver of the shuttle and another passenger, a 74-year-old man, both suffered minor injuries.

Police believe the truck ran a red light when it hit crashed into the shuttle. The 49-year-old driver of the truck was taken to a hospital.

Road restrictions have been lifted at the intersection of 32nd Street and Washington.