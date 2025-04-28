Woman killed in Gilbert crash on Baseline Road

The Brief An unidentified woman was killed in a Gilbert car crash on Monday afternoon. The crash happened near Baseline and Gilbert Roads on April 28, PD said.



A woman was killed when making a left turn from a business complex in Gilbert on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The April 28 crash happened around 1 p.m. near Baseline and Gilbert roads, Gilbert Police spokesperson Brenda Carrasco said.

"Preliminary information indicates the collision occurred when an adult female driver made a left turn onto Gilbert Road at a traffic light while exiting a business complex located between Baseline Road and Ash Street. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced deceased shortly afterward. No other injuries were reported."

Map of where the crash happened:

What we don't know:

Police didn't release the woman's name or age.