Woman killed in Loop 202 hit-and-run crash

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road, and the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Arizona troopers say the 39-year-old pedestrian was hit in the middle westbound lanes of the freeway on Thursday night.

It's believed that she was hit by a commercial vehicle, and other cars may have hit her after the initial collision.

"It is possible the drivers did not see her in the roadway," said Bart Graves with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

It is not clear what she was doing on the freeway.

The westbound lanes were shut down for several hours for the investigation but have since reopened.