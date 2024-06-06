Expand / Collapse search
Woman killed, man hurt in Arizona crash involving cement mixer

Published  June 6, 2024
Yavapai County
A woman is dead and a man has critical injuries following a three-vehicle crash north of Prescott. (YCSO)

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - A crash north of Prescott on Wednesday left a woman dead and her husband injured.

The crash involved three vehicles and happened just before noon on June 5 near Williamson Valley Road and Pioneer Parkway.

One car hit another vehicle while trying to pass it at a traffic light, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said. The collision sent the passing car directly in the path of an oncoming cement mixer.

"The driver of the cement mixer attempted to avoid the vehicle but could not, which caused the now severely damaged car to careen into a dirt shoulder, and the cement mixer to impact a guard rail," YCSO said.

The driver of the passing car was airlifted to a Deer Valley hospital in critical condition. The driver's wife, who was riding in the passenger seat, died on the way to the hospital. She was not identified.

Investigators say the cement mixer driver could not avoid the crash. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

