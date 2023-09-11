Woman shot, killed after pointing gun at officers in Prescott: police

A woman is dead after police say she pointed a gun at officers, prompting a shooting in a Prescott neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 to an area near 2nd and Merritt Streets for reports of shots fired.

Once at the scene, officers went to a home where the gunshots reportedly came from. As they approached the home, police say a woman came outside and pointed a gun at the officers.

Two officers opened fire, hitting the woman. The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital where she later died. She was not identified.

"Per policy, this investigation has been turned over to the Department of Public Safety Major Incidents Division," police said.

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened: