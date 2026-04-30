Woman shot at Scottsdale police station; funding bill ends DHS shutdown | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Woman in critical condition following police substation shooting; DHS shutdown ends after President Trump signs funding bill; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 30, 2026.
1. Police shoot woman at Scottsdale police substation
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A woman was shot on the morning of April 30, after she allegedly pointed a gun at officers in the lobby of a Scottsdale police station located near Miller and McKellips roads.
2. DHS shutdown ends
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The House approved a bill on Thursday to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security to end the longest agency shutdown in history.
3. School stabbing at Washington high school
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Four students are in critical condition after a stabbing at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington on Thursday afternoon.
4. Insurance firm to begin settlement payments
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Blue Cross Blue Shield will begin to start sending out payments from a $2.67 billion class action lawsuit for eligible former customers.
5. Disconnected phone booth in Phoenix helps people grief
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Phone booths are not used as often these days to make calls, but one disconnected British-style phone booth in North Phoenix is giving people a chance to "connect" with their lost loved ones.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
There is a chance for rain in parts of Arizona this evening. Meanwhile, we are also expecting warmer temperatures in the days ahead.
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