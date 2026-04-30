Woman shot at Scottsdale police station; funding bill ends DHS shutdown | Nightly Roundup

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Woman in critical condition following police substation shooting; DHS shutdown ends after President Trump signs funding bill; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 30, 2026.

1. Police shoot woman at Scottsdale police substation

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2. DHS shutdown ends

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3. School stabbing at Washington high school

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4. Insurance firm to begin settlement payments

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5. Disconnected phone booth in Phoenix helps people grief

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