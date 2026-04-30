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Woman shot at Scottsdale police station; funding bill ends DHS shutdown | Nightly Roundup

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Updated  April 30, 2026 7:18pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Woman in critical condition following police substation shooting; DHS shutdown ends after President Trump signs funding bill; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 30, 2026.

1. Police shoot woman at Scottsdale police substation

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Woman in critical condition after officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale police station
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Woman in critical condition after officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale police station

A woman was shot on the morning of April 30, after she allegedly pointed a gun at officers in the lobby of a Scottsdale police station located near Miller and McKellips roads.

2. DHS shutdown ends

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Trump signs DHS funding bill, ending a record shutdown
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Trump signs DHS funding bill, ending a record shutdown

The House approved a bill on Thursday to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security to end the longest agency shutdown in history.

3. School stabbing at Washington high school

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Multiple people stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, WA
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Multiple people stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, WA

Four students are in critical condition after a stabbing at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington on Thursday afternoon.

4. Insurance firm to begin settlement payments

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Blue Cross Blue Shield to begin $2.67 billion settlement payments
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Blue Cross Blue Shield to begin $2.67 billion settlement payments

Blue Cross Blue Shield will begin to start sending out payments from a $2.67 billion class action lawsuit for eligible former customers.

5. Disconnected phone booth in Phoenix helps people grief

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How a 'wind phone' in North Phoenix is helping people process grief
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How a 'wind phone' in North Phoenix is helping people process grief

Phone booths are not used as often these days to make calls, but one disconnected British-style phone booth in North Phoenix is giving people a chance to "connect" with their lost loved ones.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

5PM Weather Forecast - 4/30/26

5PM Weather Forecast - 4/30/26

There is a chance for rain in parts of Arizona this evening. Meanwhile, we are also expecting warmer temperatures in the days ahead.

Get the Full Forecast

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