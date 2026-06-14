Bystanders pull unconscious man from Phoenix canal in midnight rescue

The Brief Emergency crews responded to a Phoenix canal near 29th Avenue late at night after a man fell into the water. Bystanders pulled the man from the canal, where he had been submerged for an unknown amount of time. First responders administered life-saving care and hospitalized the man, who made a surprise recovery.



A group of quick-thinking bystanders pulled a man from a Phoenix canal late Saturday night after he fell into the water, authorities said.

What we know:

Phoenix fire and police personnel responded to the area near 29th Avenue and Dunlap Road just after 11:15 p.m. following reports of a drowning.

When they arrived, emergency crews discovered that witnesses had already intervened and successfully pulled the man out of the canal, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. The victim had been underwater for an unknown amount of time.

Dig deeper:

Fire crews immediately initiated life-saving measures at the scene. The man was then rushed to a local hospital in "extremely critical condition," fire officials said.

The Arizona Canal is seen near 29th Avenue in Phoenix on June 14, 2026. (FOX 10)

Despite the initial severity of his condition, a Phoenix Police Department spokesperson later confirmed that the man is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The investigation into how the man ended up in the water is ongoing and has been turned over to the Phoenix Police Department.