Woman struck and killed by car in Goodyear; arrests made in deadly Scottsdale fight | Nightly Roundup

Officials release new details on Humphreys Peak rescue, Arizona man convicted of child sex crimes sentenced; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 23, 2025.

1. Woman struck and killed by car in the West Valley

What we know:

A woman was declared dead at the scene, and a child was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Goodyear.

Big picture view:

The incident, according to Goodyear Police, happened near the I-10 and Estrella Parkway.

2. New details released on northern Arizona rescue

What we know:

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office released new details about the rescue mission to save two people struck by lightning on Humphreys Peak Wednesday morning.

What They Also Revealed:

Officials with CCSO said during the response to rescue the lightning-struck victims, first responders got word of a second incident unfolding on the mountain involving two teenagers.

3. AZ man convicted of child sex crimes sentenced

What we know:

An Arizona man convicted of child sex crimes has learned how much time he will spend behind bars.

The backstory:

Gabriel Carr (pictured above) was indicted after authorities say he posted multiple files online of children engaging in sexual acts. Investigators say they also found child sexual abuse material on his cellphone.

4. Arrest made in deadly Scottsdale fight

What we know:

Police have arrested five people (pictured above) following a fight in Scottsdale that resulted in a man's death.

Dig deeper:

Officials with Scottsdale Police say one of the five, identified as 24-year-old Drew Meneses, is accused of second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

5. Geofencing AZ Christians: what to know

What we know:

A newly-created firm is strategizing a massive digital marketing and outreach campaign on behalf of the Israeli government, and it’s targeting Christian churches and college campuses in Arizona and other states.

The other side:

Some pro-Palestinian activists say the campaign is outright propaganda and dangerous. Some students at Grand Canyon University, which is a Christian college in Phoenix, say the campaign feels "invasive."

