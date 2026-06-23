Woman suffers severe sunburn; Savannah Guthrie's tearful plea amid search for mom Nancy l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
From a Valley woman who was hospitalized after suffering severe sunburns and heat stroke to Savannah Guthrie issuing a crying plea amid the search for her missing mother, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 23.
1. "The sun basically fried everything"
Featured
An 82-year-old woman is hospitalized with third-degree burns and severe heat stroke after falling asleep in the sun on a metal chair at a community pool.
2. "Baddie Bratzz" accused of performing illegal surgeries
Featured
An Arizona woman is facing serious felony charges after allegedly performing illegal cosmetic surgeries without a license for the past two years.
3. Massive recall of blood pressure pills
Featured
Thousands of bottles of blood pressure medication distributed in the United States have been recalled, according to an FDA alert.
4. "He just bit a passenger…"
Featured
An American Airlines flight descended into chaos Sunday morning after a passenger was accused of biting another traveler and attempting to fight others onboard.
5. "We'll never stop looking for her"
Featured
The "Today" show co-host spoke about her missing mother a day after NBC News reported that a second ransom note that was sent to the media after Nancy's kidnapping indicating that she had died.
A look at today's weather
The mercury continues to rise on Tuesday in the Valley as we'll see a high near 111 degrees.
Click here for full forecast