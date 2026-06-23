Woman suffers severe sunburn; Savannah Guthrie's tearful plea amid search for mom Nancy l Morning News Brief

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From a Valley woman who was hospitalized after suffering severe sunburns and heat stroke to Savannah Guthrie issuing a crying plea amid the search for her missing mother, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 23.

1. "The sun basically fried everything"

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2. "Baddie Bratzz" accused of performing illegal surgeries

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3. Massive recall of blood pressure pills

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4. "He just bit a passenger…"

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5. "We'll never stop looking for her"

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A look at today's weather

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