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Woman suffers severe sunburn; Savannah Guthrie's tearful plea amid search for mom Nancy l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 23, 2026 9:56 AM MST
Published June 23, 2026 9:56 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

From a Valley woman who was hospitalized after suffering severe sunburns and heat stroke to Savannah Guthrie issuing a crying plea amid the search for her missing mother, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 23.

1. "The sun basically fried everything"

Featured

San Tan Valley woman hospitalized with severe burns after falling asleep in sun
article

San Tan Valley woman hospitalized with severe burns after falling asleep in sun

An 82-year-old woman is hospitalized with third-degree burns and severe heat stroke after falling asleep in the sun on a metal chair at a community pool.

2. "Baddie Bratzz" accused of performing illegal surgeries

Featured

Second Phoenix woman arrested for allegedly performing illegal Botox, filler injections
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Second Phoenix woman arrested for allegedly performing illegal Botox, filler injections

An Arizona woman is facing serious felony charges after allegedly performing illegal cosmetic surgeries without a license for the past two years.

3. Massive recall of blood pressure pills

Featured

FDA alert: Thousands of bottles of blood pressure pills recalled over possible dissolution failure
article

FDA alert: Thousands of bottles of blood pressure pills recalled over possible dissolution failure

Thousands of bottles of blood pressure medication distributed in the United States have been recalled, according to an FDA alert.

4. "He just bit a passenger…"

Featured

Chaos erupts on American Airlines flight as unruly passenger allegedly bites fellow traveler midair
article

Chaos erupts on American Airlines flight as unruly passenger allegedly bites fellow traveler midair

An American Airlines flight descended into chaos Sunday morning after a passenger was accused of biting another traveler and attempting to fight others onboard.

5. "We'll never stop looking for her"

Featured

'We need your help': Savannah Guthrie issues new plea in search for Nancy Guthrie
article

'We need your help': Savannah Guthrie issues new plea in search for Nancy Guthrie

The "Today" show co-host spoke about her missing mother a day after NBC News reported that a second ransom note that was sent to the media after Nancy's kidnapping indicating that she had died.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/23/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/23/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/23/26

The mercury continues to rise on Tuesday in the Valley as we'll see a high near 111 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews