Woman, toddler badly injured after Goodyear driver hits them, FD says
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A woman and a toddler were hit by a driver in Goodyear on Tuesday evening, the fire department said.
The incident happened near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road on April 23. The circumstances leading up to the crash haven't been detailed.
A woman and toddler are in critical condition and are receiving medical treatment.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No more information is available.
Map of where the incident happened: