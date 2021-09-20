Woman wanted for tossing puppy into ocean along Georgia coast

article

A woman with ties to metro Atlanta is wanted for throwing an injured puppy into the ocean along the Georgia coast, police said.

Candy Selena Maban is wanted by the Tybee Police Department for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police said it happened Sunday, Sept 12 in the area of South Beach. Marban told police the dog had been injured the week before and she didn’t have the money to pay for medical treatment. She was cited for cruelty to animals and the puppy was taken into protective custody.

Police said when they took the puppy to the veterinarian, the full extent of the puppy’s injuries were realized and eventually had to be put down.

A warrant with the upgraded charges of felony aggravated cruelty to animals was issued, but Marban could not be located.

Tybee Island police said Marban had been in contact with law enforcement in the Gainesville area, but new information suggests she might be elsewhere in the state, possibly in the Savannah area.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Detective TJ LeGuin at (912)786-5600 or tleguin@cityoftybee.org.

