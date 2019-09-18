Woman's body found in Phoenix canal last month identified

article

Police in Phoenix say a body found floating in a city canal last month has been identified.

They announced Wednesday that the body was that of 35-year-old Shameka Mitchell.

Police say the cause of death remains under investigation.

In the morning hours of Aug. 28, police reported finding the body of an adult female in the canal near East Campbell Avenue.

They say there were no visible signs of trauma on the body, which was transported to the Maricopa Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.