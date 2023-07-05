Would you try a McFlurry hash brown sandwich? It's the latest social media trend

This takes sweet and savory to a whole new level.

The latest trend on social media features combining a McDonald's hash brown with the iconic McFlurry dessert and it's taking the internet by storm.

Australian TikToker Kelly Arvan ignited the trend when she posted a video in May featuring the menu item hack in her car.

In the now-viral video, Arvan can be seen spreading McFlurry mixture over a McDonald's hash brown explaining how the menu hack is a top craving for her.

"You know what really upsets me about McDonald's? The fact that the cravings can hit you at any time. When you crave something from McDonald's, nothing else goes close to it, at all," she explained as she lathered on the Oreo McFlurry mixture to her hash brown.

"You were worth waiting for," she says as she took a bite.

Obviously, the post sparked some debate among users.

"'Just an Oreo McFlurry with hash brows" like it's a common craving,'" wrote one user in response.

Another user suggested taking the hack even further by dipping it into the pancake syrup. "Life changing," they wrote.

The official account for McDonald's Australia stitched Arvan's video endorsing the item writing "Amazing idea."

In Arvan's video, she describes the sandwich as "salty, crunch, potato-ey, sweet," rating it a "10 out of 10," in the viral video, which has been viewed over 6 million times as of July 5.

Since Arvan posted her video, it appears that McDonald's has started to run out of McFlurry's and hash browns as teenagers and adults with the munchies began to flock to nearby locations to try the item.

Although Mcdonald's could not confirm the shortage, it is commonly known that most locations report having their ice cream machines to be broken on a regular basis.

TikToker @bechardgrave revealed in a video posted on May 29 that she had to drive to "three different McDonald’s to find one that has both soft serve and hash browns available right now."

While it may be too early to confirm, it appears that many are crowning this item as the food hack of the year.

"I thought this was going to be trash," wrote TikToker Foodandlove5.