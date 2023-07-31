X doesn't mark the spot any longer at San Francisco's former Twitter building

A bright and flashy "X" sign was removed from the top of the former Twitter headquarters in San Francisco Monday morning following a weekend filled with complaints.

Crews showed up about 9 a.m. to unscrew the sign and unplug the cords. All that's left are two posts that held the X up high in the sky.

The sign, installed as part of Twitter-turned-X owner Elon Musk's recent rebranding efforts, became a subject of contention due to its brightness and flashing strobe lights.

"It was annoying," said Miao Gong, who lives nearby. "It was so bright that it was actually hurting my eyes a little bit. I think if it had just stayed on, I could've ignored it, but because it kept flashing, it was hard to ignore."

The controversy deepened as San Francisco building inspection records revealed that the X-building, where the former Twitter's headquarters is located, received notices of violations for potentially lacking the proper permits to install the sign.

The situation escalated further when workers denied city inspectors access to the roof twice during their attempts to investigate the matter.

Speculations surrounding the origin of the controversy point to Musk, who has a history of seeking publicity, whether positive or negative.

Tech expert Larry Magid, CEO of ConnectSafely.org, suggested that the entire episode might have been a calculated stunt to garner attention for Musk's new rebranding. He changed the company name from Twitter to X, and replaced the iconic blue bird with a white X on a black square.

"Elon Musk could've been the author of the statement 'there's no such thing as bad publicity' because he seems to love any notoriety he can get, whether it's good or bad, and a lot of it is bad," Magid said.

Musk's tendency to execute bold moves and then backtrack further fueled speculation that this sign's installation and subsequent removal were part of a strategic plan.

"It's not unusual for Elon Musk to do something and then backtrack from it," Magid added.

X representatives have not publicly addressed the concerns raised by neighbors or the city. The swift removal of the controversial sign only adds to the suspicion that Musk's plan may have been to gain attention and publicity.