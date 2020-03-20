XFL officially cancels season due to coronavirus pandemic

article

The XFL has officially canceled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league released a statement, saying they had no choice but to cancel its season, just months after reviving the XFL.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season," the statement began.

"While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season, our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support," they continued. "This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority."

The league said it is planning on a full season in 2021 and beyond.

The Tampa Bay Vipers are one of eight teams in the league.

Advertisement

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases: