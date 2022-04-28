Yavapai County investigators looking into mysterious case involving possible gunshot victim

article

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say they are asking for the public's help to identify the driver and passenger involved in a mysterious case that involved a possible gunshot victim.

The incident, according to a statement released on April 28, happened on the morning of April 26 at the town of Wilhoit, which is located to the southwest of Prescott, when State construction workers in the area stopped a truck in a construction zone.

"The driver of the truck was frantic and said his passenger had been shot, and he was trying to get him to the hospital. The construction employees said the passenger was covered in blood and appeared to be unconscious," read a portion of the statement.

The truck, according to the statement, then left the area and headed north on Highway 89 toward Prescott.

"A while later the truck returned to Wilhoit, and the driver told the construction employees that his friend was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital," investigators wrote,

Officials say a YCSO deputy learned about the incident from construction workers at the site on April 27.

"YCSO contacted all local hospitals and emergency medical services, air ambulance companies Lifeline and Native Air, and the local fire stations. None reported anyone with similar injuries or gunshot wounds, and neither air ambulance reported flying anyone out of the area the day prior," read a portion of the statement. "Deputies also searched the Wilhoit area and contacted everyone with a white Ford truck. None of them are believed to be the person from the Tuesday incident."

Officials release description of truck, those involved

Officials with YCSO say they are concerned for the welfare of the passenger, and they also released a description of the truck, as well as those involved in the incident.

The truck, according to investigators, was described as a 2019-2020 white Ford truck with a brown stripe down the side.

"The driver appeared to be in a man in his 50’s with dark hair and a beard. The construction employees were unable to give a description of the passenger other than he appeared to be in his 20’s and was covered in blood," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

