Vehicle flees from car accident, crashes again in south Phoenix Circle K parking lot; 4 injured

article

Police say four people were injured after a car crashed in a gas station parking lot in south Phoenix.

According to police, the incident began when a gray sedan hit another car and fled near Third Street and Dobbins on April 28.

When it sped away, the car ran a red light on Central Avenue and lost control. It reportedly careened into a protective barrier at a Circle K parking lot, and debris from the car hit a man standing nearby.

Two women and a child were inside the car at the time. All of them, including the bystander, were hospitalized and are expected to survive their injuries.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

More Arizona headlines