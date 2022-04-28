Vehicle flees from car accident, crashes again in south Phoenix Circle K parking lot; 4 injured
article
PHOENIX - Police say four people were injured after a car crashed in a gas station parking lot in south Phoenix.
According to police, the incident began when a gray sedan hit another car and fled near Third Street and Dobbins on April 28.
When it sped away, the car ran a red light on Central Avenue and lost control. It reportedly careened into a protective barrier at a Circle K parking lot, and debris from the car hit a man standing nearby.
Two women and a child were inside the car at the time. All of them, including the bystander, were hospitalized and are expected to survive their injuries.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.
